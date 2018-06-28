Orders magistrates to commence inspection of police stations

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

In what can be seen as a move against alleged police brutality, inordinate arrests and detention amongst others, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Thursday ordered magistrates to carry out inspection of police stations and other detention facilities across the country.

The directive, which is in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, is intended to check complaints of incidents of police brutality, inordinate arrests, detention and extortion of innocent Nigerians by police officers across the country.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the CJN on Media, Awassam Bassey, the CJN’s order was contained in a directive to chief judges of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).