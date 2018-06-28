• SDP candidate accuses, governor, Fayemi of overheating the polity

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has urged the people of the state to learn from daily killings by herdsmen in All Progressives Congress-controlled states of Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna and Nasarawa, saying that voting for APC in the July 14 election is an invitation to chaos, killing, raping of people’s wives and daughters by the killer herdsmen, which the APC allegedly harboured .

The governor stated that the governors of the APC-controlled states where herdsmen are killing people, know what to do to curb the crisis, but do not want to offend the presidency.

This is coming as the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Mr. Akinloye Ayegbusi, has accused Fayose and the APC candidate for the July 14 governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of heating the polity and causing atmosphere of confusion in the state.

Fayose spoke yesterday on the herdsmen crisis during a meeting with teachers, civil servants and local government workers in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor called on the Ekiti people to reject APC and its candidate, Fayemi, to avert Ekiti becoming another Benue, Plateau, Zamfara and Kaduna states where the number of widows and orphans are increasing daily.

The governor said since the killings started, the federal government had not been able to stop it, while the governors who belong to the APC were being careful not to offend the presidency.

“When the killer herdsmen invaded the farm of Chief Olu Falae, setting it ablaze, the governor couldn’t do anything because he did not want to offend the Presidency that helped him to power.

According to him, “the APC-controlled federal government has succeeded in producing more widows, and orphans in three years of its existence than 58 years of Nigeria’s existence as a nation. Not even during the Nigerian civil war was this figure recorded.”

Meanwhile, the candidate of SDP in the state, Mr. Akinloye Ayegbusi, has accused Fayose and Fayemi of heating the polity and causing atmosphere of confusion in the state.

The SDP candidate noted that the two parties have engaged each others in war of attrition raising false accusations and counter accusations rather than tell the electorate what they have in stock for them.

Ayegbusi cautioned the APC and the PDP to stop dragging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into their messy war, and face their campaign based on issues.

Ayegbusi who stated this in his ward-to-ward campaign in Ekiti East Local Government Area, adding that the mandate he is seeking is not for self, as God has blessed him already.