AITEO Group, the Official Optimum Partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), wishes to commend the players and officials of the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the efforts put into their performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Despite bowing out of the tournament at the group stage, Aiteo is very proud of how the Eagles won the hearts of Nigerians, and how in this short period, they have been able to magically pull a nation of over 180 million people together, attesting to our belief that football remains a major unifying factor in Nigeria.

Commenting on the outing, The Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters says; “The moments of anxieties and excitements shared when our nation plays are priceless and unforgettable. Whilst it is disheartening that we did not proceed to the next round, we are confident that with this same passion and more preparation, victory awaits in coming years. Aiteo is motivated to continue to invest in football, having watched the Super Eagles play their hearts out and fans across the country lay their common defences aside to cheer them. Now is the time to put the World Cup exit behind us and move towards building a stronger team and a stronger nation together.”

Aiteo notes that the players put in their utmost with patriotic fervour and were so close to getting the needed draw against two-time world champions, Argentina. They epitomized the essence of the Nigerian Spirit: result-driven commitment to excellence and grit in the face of daunting challenges, all hallmarks of Aiteo’s commitment to empowering Nigeria’s burgeoning youth population.

We have only compliments for the Board of the NFF, led by AmajuPinnick which provided effective work tools in the critical areas of: securing sponsorships, high level and adequate preparations, provisions for improvement through modern technology, hiring of quality technical staff and payment of the team’s World Cup bonus long before they kicked a ball in Russia.

Aiteo Group stands committed to fulfilling its bonuses to the Super Eagles in addition to its long-term investment in Nigerian Football. We also remain unquestionably devoted to working with Nigeria’s Football leadership to provide Nigerians with a team that will compete for the global crown by the next World Cup.