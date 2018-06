A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered a stay of action in the case brought againstthe founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters.

In February, the group got an interlocutory injection restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) from interfering or obstructing its business operations.

In suit number FCT/HC/CV0536/17, the court heard that properties belonging exclusively to Peters were wrongfully included in a list of properties allegedly owned by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

At the hearing on Monday, Peters asked the court to restrain EFCC and the UK-based agencies from “interfering/continued interference with the properties, either by way of criminal indictment, charge, interdiction, extradition or in any other manner infringing in the quiet and peaceable enjoyment of the said properties.”

Peters also demanded $5 billion in compensation for what he described as a “series of unlawful and fraudulent conspiracies allegedly organised by the EFCC, AGF, the National Crime Agency and Crown Prosecution Service (UK) and individuals, Helen Hughes, Stacey Boniface, and John Bavister.”

A.T Gazali, counsel to the AGF challengesd the ruling, arguing that the defendants were entitled to the protection of sovereign immunity.

After listening to the arguments of both counsel, the court made an order enjoining the parties to maintain the status quo.

The case was adjourned till a date to be communicated to the parties.