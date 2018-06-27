Under teacher’s Diary

With a total of 15 candidates, Ogun State has emerged the state with the highest number of qualifiers for the second stage of the Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show following the release of the results of the first stage examination conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

It was followed closely by Rivers State with 10 candidates, while Osun State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had five candidates each

In all, 41,735 students sat for the qualifying examination, held on February 17, 2018 to participate in the competition, which is sponsored by Cowbell, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

The junior category had 21,585 candidates, while the remaining 20,150 were senior secondary school students.

Further breakdown of the results shows that Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State, which produced champions in both categories in 2016, topped the chart with nine students in the second stage, while Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State came second with seven students.

Also, there were three perfect scores in the junior category from two schools. The students with 100 per cent scores are Favour Okarike and Benny Sampson-Uche from Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, and Chiedozie Uzochukwu of Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja.

The results have since been posted on the Cowbellpedia portal: www.cowbellpedia.ng. The 108 qualifiers for the second round are in two categories -54 each for the junior and senior categories -and will all proceed to the television quiz Show.

The second stage, which is in quiz format, will take the candidates through the preliminary, semi-final and final rounds. The show will be broadcast in 13 weekly episodes on major television stations across the country.

The Managing Director of Promasidor, Mr. Anders Einarsson acknowledged the support of NECO, state ministries of education, school principals, teachers, the media and partner agencies on the initiative over the years.

He said the company has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the project by significantly increasing the prize money for winning students and their teachers.

This year’s prize money has been doubled, as the ultimate winner in each of the categories will be rewarded with N2 million plus an all-expense paid educational excursion abroad, while the first and second runners-up will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

The teachers of the top prize winners will get N500,000, while those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.