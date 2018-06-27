Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A consultant in Family Medicine at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA) in Ebonyi State, Dr. Chidi Ebirim, reportedly slumped and died Tuesday while watching the ongoing World Cup match between Nigeria and Argentina which the Super Eagles lost 1-2.

Ebirim was said to have collapsed when Argentina scored the second goal against Nigeria.

According to an eyewitness, the late consultant was rushed to the hospital after he slumped, but died in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the eyewitness, “He was watching the match at his compound. Unfortunately, when the last goal was scored against Nigeria, he unconsciously shouted and slumped.

“He was rushed to the hospital for quick medical attention but he later gave up the ghost. He died of heart attack because he was suffering from cardiovascular disease.”

However, Ebirim’s death could have paralysed medical services at the Surgery Unit of the hospital, as surgery slated for Wednesday were postponed.