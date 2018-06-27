Power Failures Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, said the federal government was committed to ending the perennial power failures in the country by decentralising sources of power generation and distribution.

Osinbajo revealed that the federal government would improve availability of power supply in the country to attract foreign investors and grow the economy. The vice president spoke at a town hall meeting with youths, at an event held at the Theophilus Ogunlesi, University Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

He said he was in Ibadan to ensure fixing of solar power in Gbagi market, just as he had done in other parts of the country.

“One of the reasons I am here in Ibadan is to have off-grid power generation and distribution in Gbagi market. We want to embark on solar power generation in the entire Gbagi market and we are going to have that in all the markets across Nigeria.

“For those of you who are following our activities, you will know that we have done it in Sabongeri in Kano State and in some markets in the East and in Ondo State too. We are doing this not to rely on the traditional sources of power generation again.

“We also have something we called Illegible Customer Declaration (ICD) which means that industrial areas and big estates can have their own power without relying on the traditional grid. So there are companies that we are lincencing to buy power and sell to their customers. This country is too big to have same power source for the whole country and that is why we are trying to decentralise the sources of power generation,” he explained.

“Then, we will be able to supply what is left for residential areas that require power in the country. We have a systematic approach to solving power generation in the country. We are having the power problems because the privatisation was done badly,” he added.