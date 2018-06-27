Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has expressed satisfaction with Aveon Offshore Limited for the successful fabrication of an Offshore Loading Terminal (OLT) Buoy, the first ever to be made in Nigeria and the first to be delivered ahead of schedule and launched on a dedicated slid way.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, said at the inauguration ceremony of the buoy at Aveon Fabrication Yard, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt that the company had recorded a new Nigerian Content feat with its performance.

He noted that the buoy would be used to offload crude oil from the Egina’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel.

He commended Aveon Offshore for another sterling execution of a project. “With an assemblage of over 1,300 tonnes of steel for this buoy, I am happy you did not cave in under the weight of the challenges but you have once again proved your mettle.”

He noted that many other Nigerian service companies performed creditably on different scopes of the Egina Deepwater project.

He added: “The strategy helped to ensure that Nigerians got maximum Nigerian content scope and compel the EPCI contractors to seek out local service companies with capacities to execute scopes, which were embarked for completion within the country.

“The Board is delighted at the completion of this package by a Nigerian service company; Aveon Offshore. It is another proof of the effectiveness of the strategy we adopted to develop local capacities and capabilities under the Egina project.

“What excites me is the success story of some of the things we pushed for. I agree that some bit of problems in certain areas where people have not seen the challenges as opportunity and they fall out.

“But I can tell you that on Egina project, all the trials we have done in terms of pushing the boundaries have been extremely successful.

“The completion of the OLT buoy is another feather to the cap of Aveon Offshore and I urge you to please keep the flag flying.”

He also said the project provided a good opportunity for Nigerian companies to demonstrate their capacity and maturity since the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010.

He further urged Nigerian oil and gas service providers to always deliver on any project they are contacted to do.

“It is one thing to win a contract; it is another thing to deliver the contract scope timely and safely,” he cautioned.

He also expressed hope that future projects such as Zabazaba, Bonga South-West, Ekike, Owowo and others would utilise the capacities already developed in meeting and exceeding the Nigerian Content targets stipulated in Nigerian Content Act.

The Executive Secretary commended Total for their disposition towards the development of Local Content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“Total remains at the fore-front of pushing the boundaries of the local content practice and we are proud of the various Nigerian Content achievements under the Egina project despite the initial challenges.”

Wabote disclosed that the board was working with National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) to bring new projects on stream quickly in order to sustain the capacities that have been developed.

In his speech, the Managing Director of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria, Mr Nicolas Terraz said: “This is the first Turret Buoy designed in Nigeria with in-service replaceable wheel bearing system.”

He emphasised that the project achieved approximately two million man-hours with Zero Lost Time Injury (LTI).

He added: “For Total, safety is a core value because we believe that nothing can truly and sustainably be achieved in our industry without an unconditional respect for the highest safety standards.”