With Poland now eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Robert Lewandowski is understandably disappointed with his team’s results at the global finals, but says his side aim to end with a high and win their final game of the tournament against Japan today.

“We want to win for our fans, who always supported us,” the Poland captain said. “We would still like to prove that we are not here by accident.”

After defeats by Senegal and Colombia, Lewandowksi and his teammates lost their chance to reach the knockout stage.

“It’s a big disappointment for me, for the team,” Lewandowski said. “But before the finals I said many times it’s not going to be easy – I considered our group the most difficult one. In my opinion, we should blame ourselves mainly for the game against Senegal. We could have done more against them.

“There was also too big a difference between us and Colombia,” he continued. “They were much better than us. As simple as that, we played with our hearts against them, and we fought, but it is the World Cup. Playing with heart and fighting is not enough. You must show footballing quality in such a major tournament and we did not.”

While disappointed, Lewandowski refused to say Poland should rebuild from scratch.

“It’s always the easiest way: to demolish everything and build it from the beginning, but that’s not the way we should go,” he said. “We have given our fans lot of joy in recent years, and here we did not give them any. That is why our game against Japan is important for us as we want to show the style which brought us here.

“Of course, I’m disappointed by the way we’ve played here. But it’s the team’s disappointment, not only mine. From one side I feel responsible for these defeats, but personally I think I could do nothing more.”

And the next steps for the Poles?

“Many players will stay in this team, new ones will join,” concludes Poland’s all-time top goalscorer. “We still have some chapters to write. I hope one of them will be with a victory in our final match here, in Russia.”

