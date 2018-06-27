Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday received 17 official vehicles recovered from the agency’s ex-officials by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

ICPC had disclosed that some of the ex-workers of FAAN wanted to take some of those vehicles as part of their retirement benefits but were stopped by the commission.

The keys to the vehicles were handed over to the Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, by the ICPC Zonal Commissioner, South- west, Shintema Binga, at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking shortly before the presentation of the vehicles, Binga, who was represented by the Chairman of ICPC, Musa Islam Abubakar, said ICPC was in FAAN in furtherance of its partnership and collaboration with the authority over the years, particularly in the instance of handing over the vehicles that were recovered.

Binga said the collaboration started when FAAN, which entered into partnership with ICPC to fight corruption, realised that whenever there were incidences of corrupt practices or things that could lead to corrupt practices, they called ICPC’s attention.

“In this instance, we were informed that certain officials of the Authority, having completed their tenure of office or who being disengaged left with the authority’s vehicles that ordinarily they shouldn’t have gone with. The outcome of that collaboration is why we are here today. It is not just the vehicles we are handing over today. Some of them were parked in our headquarters in Abuja while one of them was parked in our Lagos office. It is part of the ongoing process of the recovery”, the zonal commissioner said.

Although, Binga stated that not all the vehicles had been returned, ICPC felt it was necessary to bring them back so that they can be put to use instead of parking the vehicles and allowing them rot away. He, however, assured FAAN that ICPC will be able to deliver the remaining ones.

In his response, Dunoma who was represented by the Director of Engineering and Maintenance appreciated ICPC, Salisu Daura, for the vehicles recovery.

Daura said the vehicles were vital to FAAN’s operations, adding that what has transpired has debunked the prevalent notion that whenever ICPC seizes any item, that they don’t return it.

“We want to ask like Oliver Twist. There are more still remaining and a lot of officials are incapacitated as we are a self sustained agency. We plead on you to assist us recover the other ones,” Daura said.

According to FAAN senior officials who were present, FAAN has a policy whereby official vehicle owners buy them off when retiring from the authority.

They, however, stressed that the vehicles recovered are not guided with that policy as those vehicles were procured with an auto loan facilitated by First Bank of Nigeria during the time of Stella Oduah as Minister of Aviation in 2013.