Duro Ikhazuagbe in Russia

Defending champion, Germany has been knocked out of the ongoing World Cup here in Russia after a shocking 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan. Both goals came in stoppage time.

South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scored in added time following a video review and Son Heung-min added another goal just before the final whistle to send the Die Mannschaft to the bottom of Group F.

The four-time winners, who had not been eliminated in a World Cup first round since 1938, were a shadow of their once dominant selves, managing only two goals in their three group games.

The Koreans were also eliminated having also finished on same three points as the Germans but have superior goal difference