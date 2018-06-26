• Secondus seeks robust, constructive criticism Abe congratulates APC chairman

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The much expected resumption of duty by the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole failed to materialise yesterday.

Party sources said Oshiomhole could not resume as promised during his acceptance speech at the weekend because his predecessor, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, was not ready with the hand over notes.

It said the fact that most of members of National Working Committee (NWC) did not envisage that the swearing in of the new party executives would be done immediately at the convention, they did not submitted their reports to Oyegun.

The source also blamed it on the fact that the outgoing officials thought that the swearing in would done much later as was the case not in 2014.

THISDAY however gathered that Oyegun did not want a half-baked arrangement, hence his decision to shift the handing over till today.

According to the source Oshiomhole, a former Edo State governor, rather operated from his campaign office yesterday while waiting to be handed over.

Meanwhile, the new National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, has resumed at his office yesterday.

Ibediro who is succeeding Senator Osita Izunaso, held a meeting with staff of his unit where he solicited for their cooperation and loyalty.

However, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated Oshiohmole.

Secondus in a congratulatory statement from his media office signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, wished the former Edo State governor well in his new challenge and expressed hope that his coming will help to deepen democracy in the country.

According to him, “On behalf of my party, the main opposition PDP I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party.

“May I assure you of the PDP’s readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic instuitions to strive.”

Also, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has congratulated Oshiomhole on his emergence as the National Chairman of the APC.

Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South-east senatorial district in the National Assembly, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson.

The senator, who described Oshiomhole as a true democrat, expressed the hope that he would use the experience garnered as a labour leader and a two-time governor of a diverse, multi-ethnic and multi-religious state to move the ruling party forward.

He urged the new APC Chairman to see his miraculous emergence as the answer to the prayers of desperate Nigerians who were watching in despair and shock as the ruling party drifted off its core values, of justice for all, respect for the rule of law, adherence to internal democracy and due process to become a caricature of the change that we promised, as impunity, disobedience to court orders, violence and self-help became the order of the day.

Abe said, “We must thank Nigerians for their faith in our ability to get it right and their patience which has now been justified in the election of Oshiomhole as there is no alternative to the APC in Nigeria. Nigerians expect us to do the right thing and live up to our promises no matter how inconvenient that may be.

“Where there are justice and respect for one another there will be peace. Let us give every one his due so that all members of our great party will be motivated to give their best.

“I join all party members to thank our outgone executives for their services and wish them well in their future endeavours.

“The task ahead of our party is challenging but there is a man for every time and a time for every man. In Oshiomhole and members of the new working committee, this challenging era in the history of our party has found its team and our future is bright indeed.

“I thank President Buhari for his determination to rescue the party and his ability to do so by respecting our rules and following due process. I urge all leaders of our party to emulate the sterling qualities of the president not just in words but in their actions by showing respect for our rules. I congratulate all members of our party as our victory in 2019 is assured.”