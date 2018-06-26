Following the heroic display of the Super Eagles in putting Iceland to the sword in the on-going World Cup Group D Match day two game in Volgograd, International Breweries, part of the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, (AB InBev) has congratulated the team and unveiled the biggest message of support to Nigeria’s National Team. The message, “BE FEARLESS” was created using 2,000 people and unveiled at the King’s Courtyard, Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, Anambra State, on June 16, 2018.

Arne Rust, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc., said that Hero lager exists to inspire, equip and showcase the true potential of every Nigerian. He opined that during the qualifiers for the World Cup, a lot of Nigerians did not believe that the Nigerian Team would qualify, but at the end, they did qualify for the competition with a match left to play.

“We want the Nigerian Team to know that they have our support and we hope for the very best from the team. The crop of players that made up the USA ‘94 squad is believed to have laid the foundation of our current players, thanks to their tenacity, passion and courage. Nigeria has never lacked the Heroes or the hope that we can and will one day win the World Cup. Go make us proud,” he said.

In April 1994, Nigeria was ranked 5th in the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) rankings, the highest FIFA ranking position ever achieved by an African national football team. The National team has qualified for six of the last seven FIFA World Cup tournaments since their first appearance at the 1994 mundial in the United States. Our National team is also the only African team to qualify for both the 2014 and 2018 editions. Nigeria has won the Africa Cup of Nations thrice, with ourlast title in 2013, after defeating Burkina Faso in the final.

On his part, Marketing Manager, Hero lager, International Breweries Plc., Nigeria, Obumneke Okoli, saidNigerians are clearly super excited to have qualified for the World Cup and holding the lamp for many African countries that failed to qualify. “Hero Lager has thrown its weight behind the current squad to surpass the mark of their predecessors. The journey began with the USA ’94 squad, but we hope to winand break world cup football records in 2018. And if we fail to win it now, Heroes never quit; we will keep forging ahead till we bring home the world cup trophy someday.”