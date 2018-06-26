Eromosele Abiodun

In a bid to ensure sanity in the relationship between ship owners and seafarers, the federal government has threatened to sanction ship owners who default in the implementation of the contributory pension scheme for seafarers.

This is just as the government has said it has commenced the review of minimum wage for seafarers, which is due for signing this week.

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, disclosed these yesterday at the 2018 Day of The Seafarer organised by NIMASA, in Warri, Delta State.

He urged the employers of seafarers to ensure that they implement the contributory pension scheme for their workers, threatening to report erring employers to the Pension Commission for appropriate sanctions.

“The National Joint industrial Council (NJlC) has concluded negotiations on the conditions of service of Nigerian Seafarers, including the minimum wages payable to all categories of seafarers. It is expected that the agreement will be signed by all parties on June 28, 2018. In this regard, l wish to assure you that the Agency will go the whole length in ensuring that the collective bargaining agreement CBA is implemented as agreed,” Peterside said.

“The Day of The Seafarer, which is celebrated all over the world on the June 25, every year, started eight years ago following the resolution adopted by the 2010 diplomatic conference in Manila, Philippines To adopt the STCW Convention. This year’s theme is Seafarers’ “well-being” with particular focus on their mental health.

It is believed that by addressing the issue of Seafarers wellbeing and particularly their mental health, all other issues affecting their mental conditions such as stress and depression could effectively be tackled through the adoption of effective strategies in this regard,” he added.

He called on all employers to ensure the promotion of International Labour Organisation (lLO)’s decent work agenda which aims at promoting the workers mental health and wellbeing.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians Seafarers are faced with a lot of challenges that are work related and bordering on depression arising from lack of job opportunities and long hours of work without commensurate pay. ln most cases, the seafarers work under strenuous conditions which they are subjected to by their employers.

“As an agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating the activities of all maritime labour employers and their employees, we remain committed to making Nigeria a hub of maritime activities by ensuring that our waters are safe for navigation and the ships operating on our waters maintain a high safety standard, ”he said.

NIMASA, he stated, had in past few years embarked on the training and retraining of Nigerian seafarers and cadets in specialised maritime courses both locally and abroad which is aimed at enhancing their competences and employability.

Also speaking, the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa thanked NIMASA for sighting the Maritime University, Okerekonko in the state, and assured of the state’s support to ensure that the objectives of establishing the university are achieved.

Okowa, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro said the university, which had commenced operations, would be a source of training more seafarers and add value to the national economy.

President, Maritime Workers’ Union (MWUN), Adewale Adeyanju said seafaring was a demanding and risk progression carried out in a dangerous workplace – the sea.

He advised the federal government to facilitate the establishment of a national shipping carrier.

“We believe that if a national carrier is in place, it will solve some problems of seafarers and other workers,” he said.

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello, expressed his support for improved well being of seafarers, noting that the role of seafarers cannot be underrated, considering their contributions to global seaborne trade.