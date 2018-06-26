A Federal High Court in Abuja will on July 2 deliver judgment on the three years detention of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court slated the date to deliver judgment in the fundamental rights enforcement suit that Dasuki filed against the federal government over his continued detention after being granted bail by different courts since 2015.

Dasuki who served as the NSA under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is challenging legality of his prolonged detention since November 3, 2015, despite the fact that he was granted bail by four different trial courts.

He is praying the court to declare his detention illegal and to award him N5 billion as general damages and compensation for gross violation of his fundamental rights.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/263/2018 for judgment, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.