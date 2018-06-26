Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A cold war is brewing between the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Victor Edoror, as the speaker yesterday constituted a five-man committee to investigate the latter over alleged divulging of official secret to the public.

Members of the already constituted committee are said to have begun investigation on the alleged breach of legislative powers and divulging of official secret brought against the Deputy speaker.

Constituting the committee during the house plenary, Adjoto disclosed that Edoror divulged official secrets to the public, pointing out that the allegations were weighty and capable of bringing the house to disrepute.

Although, details of the said leaked official secrets allegedly divulged by the Deputy Speaker were not made known to journalists as at the time of this report, THISDAY however, gathered that the two principal officers of the Anthony Enahoro Assembly complex have been on each other’s jugular over money allegedly spent for the renovation of the assembly complex.

Members of the committee are Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, representing (APC Orhionmwon East) as the chairman.

Others are Hon. Victor Asein, (APC Owan West), Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, (APC Orhionmwon Oredo East), Hon. Festus Edughele, (APC Esan South-East) and Hon. Patrick Iruobe, (PDP Esan North East 1).

The speaker stated that the committee has up to Wednesday, June 27 to submit report.

But the Deputy Speaker through his attorney, Mr. Dele Igbinedion, in a letter dated June 25, 2018, addressed to the Speaker stated that, “We most respectfully but firmly advise that from the purports of section 103 (1) and (2) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), the speaker of the Edo State house of assembly does not have the constitutional right and powers to empanel a committee to investigate another members of the house”.

Igbinedion said, “If for any reason, any committee is to be set up, it should be set up by the entire house of assembly and voting and not on the sole instruction of the speaker.”

He added that “furthermore, section 31 (1) of the legislative houses (powers and privileges) Law of the Bendel State provides that a member of the house of assembly cannot be suspended for any period more than one day.”

Edoror’s lawyer therefore demanded that the committee set up be disbanded as it is patently and clearly unconstitutional, found in contravention of all extant laws, adding that “unless the above demands are complied with within 24 hours from the date of receipt of this letter, we shall institute requisite proceedings against you (speaker) in the court of law for breaching our client’s legal rights”.

Similarly, in a separate letter to chairman of the committee of the house, Igbinedion demanded that Adoror be served “with all and any of the said allegations in accordance with the house rules,” and that he (Edoror) “be made aware in writing within 24 hours of the committee chairman’s receipt of the letter of the date, time and venue for any proceedings of the said committee set up to investigate him (Edoror).

Nevertheless, Edo lawmakers are said to be divided over the contentious matter to the extent that it adopted a business calendar of 65 days for the first quarter, fourth session of the sixth assembly.

The motion for the adoption the business calendar was moved by the Majority leader, Roland Asoro (APC Orhionmwon South) and seconded by the Chief Whip, Osaigbovo Iyoha, (APC Oredo East).