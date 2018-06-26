Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Ebonyi State chapter has endorsed the re-election of Ebonyi State governor, Mr. David Umahi in the 2019 governorship election.

The body made this known yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, during a courtesy call paid to the governor at his Executive Council Chambers.

In an address read by the Secretary, Rev. Donatus Njoku, the religious body noted that it was the role of the church to promote justice and civic rights of the people.

Njoku stressed that it was the wish of the people that the governor completes his second tenure as his predecessors in the state for the solidification, completion and maintenance of his gigantic and democratic institutions.

“As a Body of CAN in Ebonyi State whose role is not only to pray, but also to offer good counsel, we proudly identify ourselves with you, especially in allowing God, Christ, and the church to have a place in your government. Besides prayers is a good counsel. It is the role and constitutional duty of CAN to support the government of the day, to ginger it to provide democratic dividends. Sir, you have done very well in this area and we are proud of you,” he said.

“It is the role of the Church to promote justice, civil rights of our members, made up of 98 percent of the State, to pick their Permanent Voters Card and exercise their franchise. As an institution of justice, it is the wish of your people that you complete your tenure as your predecessors, for the continual solidification, completion and maintenance of your gigantic, strategic and Democratic institutions”, he said.

Umahi commended the religious body in the state for the peace and moral education in public schools in all parts of the state.

He noted that his ecumenical center project was the best for the country designed with four elevators, water fountains and other ecstatic features.

He said the killings in the country were getting out of hand, urging the religious body to cry out to the Lord to save the ugly trends claiming the lives of Nigerians.

The governor charged the body to monitor his administration and advise it on her policies and programmes.