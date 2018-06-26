Lawal Kehinde and Judith Obaze

The Committee for the Defence of Human Right (CDHR) has condemned the mass killings of innocent citizens and the destruction of property, in Riyom and Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, by the group National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Henry Ekine, it was noted that the killings was apparently similar to genocide and indicative of a failing state.

Ekine noted that the government has indeed failed in its core responsibility to protect lives and property, condemning the state of insecurity in the country and the level to which the security agencies have failed in protecting lives.

The group in the statement indicted government and criticised security agencies for not protecting citizens during the crisis.

The statement said: “Such mass killing was apparently akin to genocide and indicative of a failing state. The government has indeed failed in its core responsibility to protect lives and property of citizens at all times and in all parts of the country.

“CDHR has therefore indicted the government and particularly criticised the security agencies over the baseless killings of those innocent Nigerians and defenceless children. The human rights group regretted that the failure of the security agencies to prevent the mass killings of citizens in Plateau; no excuse can be justifiable.”

CDHR in the statement further called for an immediate overhaul of the security institutions and its leadership, while urging President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in the country, “even as the group is determined to mobilise Nigerians to prevail on the President to protect Nigerians.”