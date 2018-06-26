Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has donated the sum of N10 million to the victims of windstorm that recently wrecked havoc in Bauchi State.

It was reported that over 8 people were killed, while property worth hundreds of millions of Naira were destroyed in the windstorm that occurred in some part of Bauchi metropolis on June 16, 2018.

Atiku announced the donation yesterday when he visited the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Suleiman Adamu in his palace to commiserate with the people and government of the state over the disaster.

Atiku said that he had plan to visit the state twice – during the death of Senator Ali Wakili and the 40th anniversary of the Emir of Ningi, but could not achieve his target.

He stated that his visit to commiserate with the people of the state was almost truncated because he had problem with the aircraft that was to bring him.

“I am happy that I am able to made the visit today to Bauchi because I am determine to come here to symphatise with you over the havoc. I pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and those who lost their properties. I came with N10m for the victims and I pray for God to forestall such occurrence in the future,” he said.

In his response, the Emir of Bauchi thanked the former vice president for the visit, saying that the gesture was a demonstration of his love to the people of the state.

The traditional ruler stated that even though Atiku was unable to come on the two previous occasions that he had planned to visit the state, the Emirate had always received his goodwill message.

“We deeply appreciate your support and love of the people of Bauchi. All we can say is that the windstorm and the fire that engulfed the market in Azare are trials from God and we pray that such will not happen again,” the Emir said.

He assured the former vice president that the money will get to the victims through the committee set up by the state government.

In his vote of thanks, the state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hamza Akoshi Akuyam thanked the vice president and members of his entourage for the visit, saying the gesture was timely.

The vice president and his entourage also proceeded to Azare to commiserate with the people over the fire incident that destroyed over 1,000 shops in Azare market.