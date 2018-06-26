Renowned Architect, Olugbenga Akintola, has emerged winner of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) primaries held for its gubernatorial aspirants for the forthcoming Osun State gubernatorial elections which has been slated for September 22, 2018.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ms. Morufat Olayinka Nola, AD said it has complied with the extant electoral laws in ensuring the emergence of Akintola as its standard bearer.

The statement reads in parts: “In compliance with the extant electoral laws, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observed the primaries conducted by the National Secretariat delegates led by the National Secretary, Pastor Akin Fashogbon.

Other national delegate at the Osogbo venue of the primaries included; Chairman of the party in Ondo State, Elder Akinbobola.

The duly accredited 85 delegates participated in an open and transparent voting process between the two aspirants, Olufemi Kehinde and Olugbenga Akintola.

Earlier, the duo committed themselves to respect the outcome of the elections and had the opportunity of addressing the delegates before the commencement of balloting.

INEC officials monitored the election and the delegates peacefully voted and witnessed vote counting with the following results: Olugbenga Akintola, 46; Olufemi Kehinde, 37; while 2 votes were voided.