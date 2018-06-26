Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State yesterday reiterated its stance on the membership status of Senator Iyiola Omisore, insisting that the he is not a member of the party.

The Chairman of the party in the state Chief Ademola Ishola, made this known in a press conference held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

He argued that the party has not received Omisore officially in the state.

Ishola explained that the process of becoming a member of the party, in line with the dictates of the party constitution, requires familiarisation and registration from the ward to the local government level.

He added that none of the processes of registration as a member from the state has been fulfilled by Omisore.

The party chairman further carpeted the former Deputy Governor in the state for jumping the gun, by relating with officials at the national headquarters instead of the state, adding that such move is totally strange to the party’s guidelines and regulations.

“There are fundamental criteria of becoming a member in our party, including registration at the ward level, and being a financial member among others; none of it has been fulfilled by Otunba Omisore. May be, he is trying to influence the process to his advantage. As far as we are concerned, he is just the party admirer, not a member. Our National Leader, Chief Olu Falaye has made it clear to all of us that the party should not be allowed to be hijacked by anybody, it is on this we stand,” he said.

Ishola listed the names of aspirants on the platform of the party to include : Otunba Yemisi Oladeji, Mr AbdulWakeel Adeola, and Munirudeen Atanda.

He, however, alleged that some individuals were distributing fake congress forms, saying the party is yet to be notified of such process form the headquarters .

“Let me state clearly here that as far as congress is concerned in Osun SDP, the existing State Executives under my leadership was inaugurated on the February 16, 2016and our tenure expires February 15, 2020, in line with the provision of the constitution of our party,” he added.