From Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The detained Chairman of the Senate South East Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Tuesday evening regained his freedom after spending six days in the custody of Department of State Security, DSS, in Abuja.

Abaribe breathed the air of freedom at about 6.37pm when he left the premises of the DSS in Abuja in the company of his lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN.

Ume in a two- paragraph statement he issued on behalf of Abaribe shortly after his client’s release said ” at this 6.37pm I am excited to inform you that I am leaving the gate of SSS Head Office with Senator Abaribe”.

He thanked the wonderful people of Nigeria for their pronounced concerns and demand for the immediate release of Senator Abaribe. “Nigerians in unison showed that suppression of political opponents is frontal attack on our democracy.

“Though worn out, yet Senator Abaribe has asked me to extend his gratitude to all Nigerians”, the statement added.