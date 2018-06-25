By Mary Nnah



THISDAY Newspapers Limited was one of the organisations honoured during the New Century Awards of Service and Report of Stewardship for 2017-2018 Lions year organised by International Association of Lions Clubs District 404B2, Nigeria held during the weekend in Ikeja, Lagos.

The award for THISDAY, received by our reporter, was in recognition and appreciation of the paper’s distinguished support and meritorious service rendered to the District 404B2, Nigeria during its 2017-2018 service year.

Speaking during the event, the District Governor, Lion (Chief) Ayobola Samuel said, “My heart is full of gratitude to God almighty for seeing us through to the end of 2017-2018 Lions”.

“It was a remarkable year that we can claim with every sense of modesty that we tried our best to make impact in the communities within our district. My gratitude will however be incomplete if I fail to say thank you to all of you who made this happen,” he said.

He said the event was meticulously put together to appreciate those who have added value to his administration one way or the other.

“Let me hasten to add that what we are trying to do is to give a token of our appreciation as there is no way we can adequately appreciate you for the valuable time, talent and treasure that you invested just for us to succeed and make impact,” he added.

While thanking God for a successful term, Samuel congratulated the newly elected leaders and also urged them to do their best in the coming year as they mount the leadership of the club.