The Chief Risk Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr. Magnus Nnoka has been elected as the president of the Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN).

His election, according to a statement from the association, took place at the 18th Annual International Conference and Annual General meeting of RIMAN held in Lagos recently.

Now in its 18th year, RIMAN stated that it has been at the fore-front of promoting best practices and advocacy in risk management and related disciplines in Nigeria.

The organisation explained that it provides distinct and value-added services through its pool of industry experts and seasoned professionals.

RIMAN also said it sets national standard in professional designation with the Certified Risk Manager (CRM) certification through the association’s on-going structured examination programme and Mandatory Continuing Professional Education (MCPE)

“Prior to his election as President of RIMAN, Mr. Nnoka Magnus has been on the executive council of the association for over a decade, served at various times as second Vice President and first Vice President.

“He has also chaired prominent governance committees like training & membership committee.

“Nnoka brings to the association very rich experience in the banking sector spanning over two decades and cutting across banks and core areas of Treasury, Branch Management/Operations and Enterprise Risk Management,” the statement added.

In his post-election acceptance speech, Nnoka was quoted to have stated that under his leadership, RIMAN would remain committed to spearheading risk management advocacy and capacity building activities beyond the financial services sector.

He also promised to lead a team that would sustain a risk-aware business environment working closely with various regulatory agencies and stakeholders.

Nnoka, whilst recognising the enormous task of leading the association in current global and national risk environment, “believes that the strong risk culture existing at Coronation Merchant Bank – a leading investment bank in Nigeria – and the pool of experienced professionals at RIMAN would serve as strong pillars in carrying out the tasks of the office.”

He is to pilot the affairs of RIMAN for the 2018/2020 executive council tenure.

Other officers who were also elected into the executive council in various capacities were the first Vice-President, Mr. Kolawole Ajimoko; second Vice-President, Chief Risk Officer, Bank of Industry, Dr. Ezekiel Oseni; General Secretary/ Head of Risk Management, Corporate and Investment Banking Division, Access Bank, Mr. Adesoji Olasoko and Publicity Secretary, Ms. Laurine Ubanozie.

Others were Mrs. Grace Ademola who was elected as the Treasurer while the position of the Deputy General Secretary was won by Mr. Aderemi Kuju.