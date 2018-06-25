Inlaks Computers Limited has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2011 Certifications by the Professional Examination Certification Board (PECB), one of the leading Canadian organisation in audit management systems and processes.

The certifications were described as the world’s highest accreditations for Quality Management System (QMS) and Information Technology Service Management (ITSM).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held recently in Lagos, the Director, Infrastructure Business at Inlaks, Tope Dare described the two International certifications as proof of the company’s commitment to provide and deliver the best products and services in the industry.

According to Dare, “Quality takes hours, days, months and in some cases years of defining and redefining requirements, mapping value chains, implementing processes, assessing outcomes and returning to the activity definition phase.

“Quality is a continuous process, and delivering quality and increasing the speed, cost-efficiency, and effectiveness of IT services to our customers is our number one priority at Inlaks.

“Our ISO 20000:2011 certification ensures we maintain our focus to serve our customers better and deliver on our promises, while the ISO 9001:2015 enables our employees to be more productive and reduces risk by enforcing compliance with regulations.”

“Inlaks takes the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2011 standards very seriously and in enforcingthe requirements within our processes, we observed a strong affinity between our organisational values and the requirements set out in the two standards. Achieving both certifications is a testament to our values of “Excellence and Professionalism”.

“The ISO standard challenges us not only to establish a vision that inspires and motivates our employees but also allows our employees to develop in ways that support the furtherance of the objectives of the organisation in a creative, innovative and sustainable way,” Dare added.

According to him, customers have become more discerning of their wants and needs and as such demand more from service providers to meet those requirements.

“The voice of the customer takes centre stage in our value system and culture. Therefore, our approach to quality and information technology services management is both deliberate and founded on globally accepted standards and best practice. We take great pride in the products and services we consistently deliver to our customers hence, we are very pleased to achieve these internationally recognised standards in recognition of our quality management system and Information Technology Services Management processes.

“In receiving these certifications from the PECB, we assure our customers that they are dealing with a company that prioritises its customers, and is committed to world-class service delivery,” Dare further said.

Inlaks was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2011 Certifications after undergoing series of intense implementation exercises and audit processes, which began in April 2017.