Emma Okonji

One of Nigeria’s largest system integration company, CWG Plc, last week in Lagos unveiled the ‘Agent’s recruitment initiative’ for its Unified Cooperative Platform (UCP).

The solution is a core cooperative operations software for stakeholders in some of the cooperative societies in the country.

At the workshop, which was attended by representatives of various cooperative societies in the country, the CWG noted that the UCP was strategically designed to meet the rising and dynamic needs of cooperative societies across Africa.

Presenting the solution, Product Manager for UCP at CWG Plc, Mrs. Funmilola Abimbola, explained that the UCP would require little or no investment from the cooperative societies, as the solution falls under CWG’s Cloud services. She stressed that the solution was tailored to meet the peculiar needs and budget of the individual Cooperative Society.

“The essence of the workshop was to provide an opportunity for some industry leaders present to have direct interaction with the cooperative platform and to showcase how it can serve as an extra income earner for those who sign-up as agents to ensure the adoption and implementation of the solution.

“The UCP enhances the operation of cooperative societies to improve their profitability and accountability,” she said.

The UCP was designed in an easily understandable format and it is mobile adaptive, so it can be used on the go as well.

Its benefits include better member experience, increased productivity and profitability, access to a centralised solution remotely and access to the financial services ecosystem.

According to Abimbola, the solution, among other benefits, would help the cooperative societies improve their operational efficiency and accountability, it gives effective and efficient oversight, control and reporting, reduces total cost of ownership of IT hardware and software investment, as it runs on CWG’s cloud service.

The solution has features like member and loan management, payment operations and automated report generation; which includes cooperative statutory reports.

The solution was also designed to become a platform that enables collaborations between Cooperative societies and other players in the economy.