Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second visit in three years to Cross River State tomorrow, the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has said everything is in place for the presidential visit.

Ayade stated this yesterday, while speaking with journalists in Calabar, the state capital.

“We are perfectly in order. This is home coming for the president and as far as I am concerned, Cross River State is ready to receive him. We are going to him a perfect reception,” Ayade said.

He said the president’s visit, which is the second since assuming the presidency, was an indication of the president’s love for the state and a stamp of approval for his administration’s investments in agriculture. According to the governor, “the first visit of President Buhari was on infrastructure but this second visit will be agriculture related and it shows consistency and a pass mark on my government.”

During the visit, the president will inaugurate the multi-billion Naira automated rice seeds and seedlings factory in Calabar, reputed to be the first in Africa.

It is also a seed multiplication centre that produces high yielding, disease resistant and vitaminised rice seedlings.

The president will also inaugurate the ultra-modern Navy Hospital in the state.

The governor stated that with federal government’s support, the state will be generating at least N50 billion yearly from the factory.

Meanwhile, Calabar is looking spick and span in readiness for the visit, with ongoing rehabilitation of roads.