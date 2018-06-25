By Raheem Akingbolu

One of the leading chemicals company, Eunisell Limited, has restated its commitment to develop the lubricants arm of Nigeria’s downstream sector, to bring it up to par with world-class standards.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Mr. Chika Ikenga, who disclosed this, recently, said the company would continue to partner with foreign companies in ensuring that its customers enjoy the best of manpower and technological support in lubricants and allied fluids production.

Condemning the prevalence of inferior lubricants in the country, the downstream industry operators at the event agreed that sub-standard engine oil formulations were deficient in additives, and implored lubricant companies to intensify efforts in enlightening Nigerians on what makes a good automotive lubricant, so as to avoid buying the fake ones.

Ikenga implored people making poor quality lubricants to improve on quality as their actions have a negative impact on the industry and the economy at large.

He explained that engine oil is basically made up of two components- base oil and additives, adding that the additives which Eunisell provides are of core importance to manufacturing highly effective lubricants, for automotive and industrial applications. The company is the first to market and distribute high-end lube additives locally.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that Eunisell was the largest supplier of lubricant and fuel additives in Africa, adding that the company provides the solution to most of the big names in the industry.

“We don’t manufacture lubricants; but we are reputed as a company that supplies the most effective additives to lubricant blenders and producers”, Ikenga posited. He also hinted that Eunisell is a solution-driven company, constantly developing bespoke chemicals for optimizing processes in downstream companies, with best-in-class equipment in Port Harcourt, Lagos and Ghana.

Eunisell has been supplying specialty chemicals and key fluids to a wide base of customers since 1996, and has grown to become a big source of lube and fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, polyurethane, oilfield engineering services, water treatment solutions and a broad range of other industrial chemicals.