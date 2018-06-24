Sunday letter

I am against the continuance of All Progressives Congress (APC) government under Muhamadu Buhari for a second term because I oppose ongoing genocide across Nigeria as excused, overlooked or rationalised by the Buhari government.

Genocide is a crime against humanity. Anyone who supports it is triable and liable to 25 years imprisonment under revised codes of international law.

To think is to exist and it is therefore irresponsible of anyone who claims to be educated to do uneducated things in violation of protocols of humanity, regardless of how much one may hope to wangle from the treasury by illicit access to Muhammadu Buhari or Yemi Osinbajo.

The divine curse is you will not drink from your vineyard with the blood money of genocide.

Anything simultaneously done by a government aiding or abetting genocide is nullity; not an extenuating circumstance. A promise to fight corruption is no good reason for continuance of genocide. A genocidal government is a contradiction of terms.