Russia’as second largest city is agog and expectant ahead of Nigeria’s crucial game against two-time world champions Argentina on Tuesday.

When the fixtures for the World Cup were released, Nigeria vs Argentina was one of the top 10 games to look out for. However, events during the previous two rounds played in Group D have contrived to make this, arguably, the most decisive of the group matches yet to be played.

Tuesday’s game is certainly the biggest of the four group games to be hosted in St Petersburg following previous matches between Morocco and Iran, hosts Russia and Egypt as well as Brazil against Costa Rica.

Already, fans of both teams are trooping into St Petersburg to add colour to what is generally regarded as Russia’s friendliest and most Westernised city.

Fans of both teams have been taking pictures together in a convivial atmosphere. Ironically, Argentina owe their chance of qualification to Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeat of Iceland. In the fans’ estimation, a win over Nigeria will guarantee qualification for the second round.

However, the advantage lies with Nigeria’s Super Eagles who currently sit in second place in Group D ahead of Argentina who, surprisingly, are bottom of the table.

It is the first time Argentina will be playing catch up to Nigeria, after four previous editions of the World Cup that has seen both teams placed in the same group.

In 1994, Argentina won 2-1 in the second game when they were already top of the group. They beat Greece 4-0 in their opening game while the Super Eagles blasted Bulgaria 3-0 in Nigeria’s World Cup debut. Both teams qualfied from the group alongside Bulgaria.

At the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, Argentina beat Nigeria 1-0. Both were group openers. The Argentines also triumphed 3-2 in the last group game of the 2014 World Cup.

The story is different this time though, with Nigeria in the ascendancy going into the last game of the group. The Super Eagles will be filled with confidence after a scintillating second half performance against Iceland to win 2-0.

It is also instructive to note that Nigeria won the most recent encounter between the two teams, winning 4-2 last November in a friendly match played in Russia. This is seen as a good omen among Nigerian fans as they look forward to finally trumping Argentina for the first time at a World Cup.

Argentina will be wary of Ahmed Musa who scored both of Nigeria’s goals in 3-2 defeat to Argentina in Brazil 2014. Musa also scored twice and rocked the crossbar against Iceland.

The three –time African champions must avoid defeat against the desperate South Americans in the giant arena in Krestovsky to make progress to the knockout rounds.

Already qualified Croatia top Group D with six points and a plus five goals advantage, with Nigeria second on three points and on an equilibrium on goals scored and conceded, while Iceland and Argentina lie further back with a point each. Croatia tackle Iceland at the same time (9pm St Petersburg; 7pm Nigeria) in Rostov-On-Don.

The city of St Petersburg awaits this decisive World Cup match that promises fireworks.