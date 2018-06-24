The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “extremely wicked, reprehensible and unacceptable,” alleged plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to victimize and sack workers as well as appointees in ministries, departments and agencies ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

A statement issues Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “Nigerians were terrified when APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the party’s National Convention revealed the party’s plan to undertake a blanket victimisation of federal civil servants and appointees perceived to favour or habour opinions different from those of the APC.”

PDP said its investigation revealed that part of the plot was “to frame up such public servants as fifth columnists as openly suggested by Asiwaju Tinubu and hang spurious allegations on them for political reasons.”

“The PDP totally condemn this vicious scheme to victimize our federal workers or cause any one of them to suffer any hurt because of APC’s re-election quest. We insist that this desperation for power by the APC should not in any way, or under any guise whatsoever lead to the victimization of workers at any level across our country.

“Under our laws as a nation, Nigerian workers, like other citizens, have the right to opinion and choice of who to vote for at elections and nobody has the powers to molest or threaten them in the exercise of such rights,” the party said.

Noting that it is on record that throughout the years of the PDP in government at the center, no worker, at any level was intimidated or coerced in any form for his or her political opinion or preferences, the party said, “We know that the Buhari Presidency and the APC is jittery ahead of the elections but such burden should not be placed on the shoulders of our workers.”

Urging workers to be at alert and foil APC’s attempt to use its agents to divide their ranks, PDP also called on Nigerians to ensure that all citizens were protected by working together on the platform of the repositioned PDP to rescue the nation from APC in 2019.

