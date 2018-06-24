Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command is offering one million Naira reward to anybody with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the hooded lady who alleged Police Inspector Christopher Marcel Nabugwu of living in opulence.

This was disclosed in a media release the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, issued Sunday on the masked woman, who sent a video that went viral on the social media.

“She had alleged that the police inspector owns a property worth over two hundred and fifty million (N250million) at No. 27 Remi Fani-Kayode Street GRA, Ikeja, uses exotic cars with customised vehicle licence plate titled “MCON” and worth over N2billion in cash and assets,” he added.

According to Oti, the allegations caught the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, who ordered an investigation into the allegation the source not withstanding.

He said that investigation into the matter was painstakingly carried out. At the end of the probe, it was clear that the allegations were not only false and misleading but a calculated attempt to malign the good name of a hardworking police officer and embarrass the police authorities.

Therefore, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, Edgal Imohimi said the police was counting on the already established goodwill of Lagosians and indeed that of good Nigerians in getting credible information that would lead to the arrest of the masked woman.

“The arrest and prosecution of the masked woman will serve as a deterrent to others who use social media platforms to maliciously destroy the good image of innocent Nigerians,” he said.