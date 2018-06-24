Rack Centre has announced that it has been honoured with the Datacloud Award for regional excellence in the Data Centre Geographical Location category.

The Datacloud Europe Award is globally regarded as the world’s defining accolade for data centre and cloud industry.

The awards recognise the leading individuals and companies shaping the global data economy and honour innovation, service excellence, and diversity.

Chairman of Broadgroup, the parent company of Data Economy Magazine and organiser of the award ceremony, Mr. Phillip Low, said: “Globally relevant, the Datacloud Awards have yet again both delighted and surprised reflecting the incredible dynamism, talent and spirit that exists in the industry.

“All of this year’s winners are disrupting and innovating in ways we had never imagined and helping to define new era in the IT infrastructure market.’’

The Datacloud Europe award winners were selected by independent panel of judges and Rack Centre was selected ahead of three other European finalists due to its success metrics: 100 per cent uptime since its launch in 2013, consistently exceeding expectations in customer satisfaction, the first carrier neutral colocation data centre provider in Africa to be Tier III Constructed Facility certified by the Uptime Institute and the most connected Tier III data centre in Africa situated in Lagos.

The Managing Director, Rack Centre, Ayotunde Coker, said: “We are truly proud of this award to Rack Centre representing Nigeria and West Africa. Last year we were finalist in one category, and this year, finalist in two categories and selected as winner by an august panel of judges.

“We continue to strive to sustain excellence, world class quality and market leadership in all we do and the recognition at such prestigious global awards is fantastic recognition for Nigeria.”

Rack Centre provides Cloud-on-Ground services that offers a locally hosted cloud marketplace. Cloud-on-Ground brings the hosting of world class cloud services to Nigeria reducing the entry threshold to high quality cloud services to the West African region.

Colocating within Rack Centre allows companies to avoid fixed infrastructure investments and to leave the growing complexity of managing power and environmental issues to specialists.