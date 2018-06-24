Rebecca Ejifoma

The Samuel Ilori Court Ogba has ordered that 45 years old Paul Achegbulu be remanded in prison custody for 30 days for attempted murder of a minor and illegal blood bank operation.

The suspect was arrested on June 12 at his residence at 18 Kusa busstop Bariga Lagos after drawing four pints of blood from a 17 years old boy, who slumped.

The Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, who presided over the case, described it as attempted murder and “blood money”.

While he warned parents to train their children well, he denied the accused bail saying he may have done this to several other children.

According to the accused, the victim came on hiown will to donate blood. “I was even surprised that he came back again to donate. I paid him N2,000 each time he donated.

Adding, he claimed that he sold the blood for N4,000 to the hospital that buys from him.

With this, the Magistrate order the IPO Kunle in charge of the case to go arrest the Adesola Hospital buying blood from an unauthorised man who claimed to be a laboratory scientist.

Therefore, the case was adjourned to July 25 this year.