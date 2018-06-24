President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reinstatement of three permanent secretaries, who had been under suspension since 2015.

Director Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Lawrence Ojabo, said this weekend in Abuja.

The reinstated permanent secretaries are Mrs. Ibukun A. Odusote, Mrs. Nkechi Ejele and Mrs. Fatima B. Bamidele.

Bamidele was in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Ejele in the Ministry of Culture and National Orientation, and Odusote in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The officials were suspended in November, 2015 and investigated for alleged misconduct.

However, Bamidele recently retired from the service upon the attainment of the mandatory age of 60 years.

Ojabo said the President gave this directive while considering the recommendations of the Federal Service Management Committee and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He said the president directed that the appointments of the permanent secretaries, who have been without posting since November 2015, should not be terminated in view of the fact that allegations against them could not be proven.

“The Presidential clean bill for the top civil servants is a further demonstration of the federal government’s determination to ensure that no government employee is unduly victimised on account of frivolous allegations and petitions,” he said.