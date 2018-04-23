By Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The leadership of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa State at the weekend took delivery of relief materials and the sum of N10 million donated by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The relief materials, worth millions of naira, and money donated by the governor are for onward distribution to victims who fled their homes at the wake of renewed attacks on some

Tiv communities by suspected herdsmen in the state.

The items include150 bags of rice, 78 bags of beans,78 bags of maize and 45 bags of gari and 45 bags of blankets, among others. were shared among the displaced Tiv communities in the five local government areas of Awe, obi, Keana and Doma and part of Lafia Local Government Areas.

Over 200,000 Tiv people have been displaced,while about 80 persons were reported killed following fresh attacks on mainly Tiv speaking communities in the aforementioned five LGAs with property including foodstuffs and domestic animals worth millions of naira destroyed.

Speaking when distributing the relief materials at a warehouse at the weekend in Lafia,the state capital, president of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa state, Mr. Boniface Ifer, thanked the governor for donating the relief materials and the sum of N10million.

He said the donated items and the money would go along way in cushioning the hardship being faced by the displaced persons.

The Tiv president, however, called on the state government to provide security to the communities affected by the attacks to enable his kinsmen return home and prepare for the cropping season.