Indigenous Languages: FG Inaugurates â€ŽCommittee for Devt Policy

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the National Technical Committee for the development of language policy to preserve Nigerian indigenous languages.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke at the occasion, said the National Language Policy is to enable government create conducive atmosphere for the preservation of indigenous languages, determine how language skills are developed and deployed to achieve national goals.

He said the National Language Policy cannot be taken for granted because it will produce a workable document that will promote, and enable the Nigerian child grow up multi-lingual.

“A well-articulated language policy will enhance the international status of Nigeria, as Hausa is spoken in all Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) even in Central Africa and Cameroon, while Yoruba is spoken in Benin Republic and the Diaspora. Arabic is the official language of most North African countries and the Middle East.”

The minister commended members of the committee and expressed the ministryâ€™s gratitude for accepting to partner, explaining that their nomination was based on their wealth of experience in linguistic and educational matters.

In his remarks, the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, the Director ICT, Dr. Ifegwu Orji said the importance of language policy for the country cannot be overemphasised, explaining that the policy would not only encourage linguistic diversity and multilingual education, but would also create better awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions.

He said it would assist in regulating and enabling the effective utilisation of languages for the achievement of national goals.