NUC Accredits 21 Programmes at ATBU â€Ž

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

â€Žthe National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the accreditation of 21 courses at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State.

The Director Public Relations, ATBU, Mr. Andee Iheme in a statement, said a letter from the Directorate of Accreditation, NUC, Abuja to ATBU, stated that all the nine engineering programmes of the institution were fully accredited with only one given interim status.

According to the statement, “the courses with full accreditation are Agricultural and Bioresources, Automobile, Chemical and Civil Engineering.

“Others are Computer and Communication, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical and Petrochemical Engineering. Only Mechatronics and System Engineering have interim status.â€

Iheme added that all the programmes in the Faculty of Education had full accreditation with the exception of Metal Work Technology which had interim accreditation.

“So also the Faculty of Agriculture came out with full accreditation of all its programmes. In the Faculty of Science, out of the four courses presented, only Computer Science and Mathematics scored full accreditation.

“The Faculty of Environmental Science also had full accreditation in Quantity Surveying and Urban and Regional Planning. Also Faculty of Management scored full accreditation in Banking and Finance.â€

Iheme said the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Saminu Ibrahim has vowed to do everything possible to secure full accreditation for the remaining four courses and those with interim status.

He said the VC assured the students and staff that all necessary arrangements have been made to address the areas of inadequacies observed by the NUC â€œin such courses as Accounting, Environmental Management Technology, Ecology and Microbiology.

“Saminu said ATBU has carved a niche as a citadel of excellence and that he will not allow that standard drop on his watch.”