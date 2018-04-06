Oba of Benin Warns Traditional Rulers against Partisan Politics

Promises to wade into suspension of Enojie of Uromi

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, thursday promised to wade into the suspension of Ojuromi of Uromi, Zaiki Anselm Eidonojie by Edo State Government.

The Oba who made the promise while receiving a delegation of the Edo Central Traditional Rulers in his palace in Benin City, however, warned traditional rulers in the state to shun partisan politics, concentrate on traditional matter and developmental roles in their various domains

According to Oba Ewuare II, partisanship of traditional rulers in politics could jeopardise the integrity of traditional institutions in the state

The monarch explained that after wide consultations, it became imperative to immediately wade into the suspended case of Ojuromi of Uromi Zaiki Anslem Eidenogie close to two years

Oba Ewuare stressed that as a father to all traditional rulers in Edo State, he would continue to ensure the unity of every one in the state.

He assured Edo Central traditional rulers that the palace would immediately liaise with the state government for early return of the suspended king to the throne of his ancestors

Earlier, the suspended Ojuromi of Uromi Anslem Eidenogie told Omo N’Oba that he was at the palace to officially seek his intervention into the suspension case of his traditional functions by the state government.

The embattled traditional ruler further pledged his unalloyed loyalty to Oba Ewuare, the state government and to be of good conduct.

Meanwhile, the Benin monarch told the suspended Ojiuromi of Uromi to avoid situations that could warrant future occurrence.