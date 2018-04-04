Umahi Swears in New SSG, Nwokwu

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Following the resignation of the former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Professor Benard Odoh, yesterday night, the state governor, David Umahi has sworn in the Deputy Director General of his Divine Mandate Campaign organisation, Dr Hygenus Nwokwu, as the new SSG.

Odoh’s resignation has generated mix reactions particularly from his Ezza kinsmen who chided the former SSG for taking a unilateral decision without consulting stakeholders of the clan.

However, the governor said he has invalidated the resignation letter earlier submitted by the sacked SSG because the letter was written on a public holiday and therefore did not hold any valid meaning.

He said: “In my capacity as the Governor of Ebonyi State, I hereby nullify the purported letter of resignation earlier written by Odoh because he wrote the letter on a public holiday and we all know that by law, any letter of resignation done on a public holiday does not hold water. I also here and now announce his sack as the SSG.

“I appointed him SSG because I felt he was a responsible Ezza man. Many people faulted his appointment because he was not a PDP member but an APGA senatorial candidate in 2015 general election. Since his appointment, I have shown him love and assisted him in many ways. I called him to my country home and told him that case of murder is a very serious one, I asked him to see me but he switched off his phone

throughout the Easter period and the next thing I heard was his resignation letter flying up and down in the social media.”

Umahi further lamented that despite the love he showed the former SSG even though he was not a member of his political party, the PDP at the time of his appointment, the young man still stabbed him at the back.