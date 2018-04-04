Sokoto’s IGR Increases by 98% in 1 Year

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Wednesday said the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state has increased by 98 per cent in the last one year.

A statement issued in Sokoto by the governor’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said Tambuwal spoke after a meeting with officials of the Interim Management Committee of the state Board of Internal Revenue.

According to him, the modest achievement recorded was sequel to the appointment of new officers to head the revenue generating agency in the state last year.

He stressed that the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Sokoto achieved a 98.40 per cent increase in its 2017 IGR, netting a total of N9.02 billion into its coffer.

“We have recorded modest achievements in revenue generation in the last year but I have to admit that we have our sights set on far higher targets.

“In 2017, we achieved 98.40% annual growth on our IGR compared to previous year. This followed the intervention we put in place by appointing new officers to head the revenue generating agency in the state. We will continue to support your work by giving you all the necessary tools to succeed,” he said.