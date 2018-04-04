Police Recover 146 Firearms in Ebonyi

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has recovered a cache of 146 prohibited/illegal firearms and destroyed an arms making factory in the state.

The command’s Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde, Wednesday said the arms were recovered in compliance with the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris’ directive to all commands’ CPs and other police formations to mop up prohibited and illegal firearms and ammunitions in circulation nationwide.

He listed some of the arms recovered to include 18 AK 47 rifles, six G3 rifles, 21 pump action riffles, six English made double barrel guns, 33 locally made short guns, 62 Dane guns and quantities of live ammunition and cartridges of different calibre.

He said the command has set up a taskforce headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, Oyeyemi Oyediran, to carry out the mop up.

The police boss said the taskforce recovered some of the arms in hands of some persons in the state who have been charged to court for illegal possession of firearms.

Lamorde said the police acting on a tip-off destroyed a factory where guns were being manufactured at Mgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Details later…