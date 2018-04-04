Osinbajo to Launch Nigeria’s Economic Diplomacy Initiative Tomorrow

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will tomorrow in Abuja launch the Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI).

NEDI is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The initiative, according to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Tope Elias-Fatile, is aimed at spurring economic growth and development through facilitation of market access, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cross-border trade and recruitment of skilled Nigerians in the diaspora for national development.

“It aligns with the federal government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP),” he said.

While noting that NEDI leverages on online technology and existing infrastructure in Nigerian missions across the world, the spokesman disclosed that the platform is divided into two parts – NEDI Business and NEDI professionals.

“NEDI business matches Nigerian businesses with business opportunities around the world while NEDI Professional serves as a one-stop shop for recruiting and engaging Nigerian professionals in the diaspora for national development,” he added.