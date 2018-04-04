NGO Donates Food Items, Conducts Medical Test for Widows

Ugo Aliogo

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Debash Humanitarian Service has donated food items, and also conducted medical tests for widows in Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi Community Centre, Lagos.

Speaking at the donation ceremony at the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer, Prophetess, Bola Obanla, said the effort was aimed at giving back to society and putting smiles on the faces of these individuals.

She lamented that in the society, the rich don’t remember the needy community, instead they focus on assisting themselves only, stressing that she embarked on this path because of her desire to give and share.

Obanla added that since the inception of the organisation two years ago, it has reached out to communities in Lagos where they have imparted the lives of many widows and less privileged, while applauding her husband, friends and church members for the support to the organisation.

According to her, “Today, we are covering one community in Oshodi Local Government Area. We are giving out cooked meals and uncooked meals to the widows present here today, some of the items include garri, Ankara, and others to take home for Easter. This we believe will make them happy during this Easter period and we are also providing free medical tests for them. In terms of support, I have received support from my husband, friends, and church members. We are covering Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi Community Centre. The expectation is that we will carry out more of this effort. We have been doing this since two years ago and we have visited many communities in Lagos to support 100, and 200 widows and the less privileged. After this we want to keep doing more.”

In her remarks, one of the beneficiaries, Pastor Dayo Ogunsanya, noted that the initiative is aimed at blessing humanity, adding that in December 2017, the foundation were able to donate food items to widows and during the hurricane, they were able to give out incentives and items to those affected.

She remarked that she was privileged to be part of an initiative that is giving back to humanity, describing the initiative as the heart of God, even as he commended the foundation for its continued efforts at touching lives.

Ogunsanya maintained that since its inception two years ago, the foundation has remained faithful and committed in supporting the needy in the society, while lamenting that other NGOs are concerned about meeting their personal needs instead of assisting the needy, “we need to be faithful in the little things that God has called us to do. Therefore, my advice is for people to be faithful in everything.”

She further added: “The vision for Debash Humanitarian Service started before me. What I know about this initiative is that it is blessing humanity. In December 2017, they were able to donate food items to widows. During the hurricane they were able to give out incentives and items to people affected by the hurricane.”