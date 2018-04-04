Nasarawa Deputy Gov Joins Governorship Race

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, has formally joined the 2019 governorship race in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Consequently, the deputy governor yesterday had his governorship campaign office complex, inaugurated in Lafia by the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe.

The ceremony was witnessed by hundreds of supporters. Addressing journalists shortly after the event, Agara advised Nasarawa electorate to be weary of the array of governorship aspirants in the state who are just coming into the race with money to mortgage their future.

“You have to look at their track record. What have they got to offer to the state? Where are they coming from? When Governor Tanko Al-Makura came in 2011, he did not just come because we have the financial muscles, but we had something that we had shown to the people that we can deliver and we had since delivered ‘seeing is believing’ to the people of Nasarawa State,” he said.

Accordingly, the governorship aspirant said his campaign team hinges its principles on project execution which he added is the primary yearning of the people of the state.

Agara concluded by stating that after transversing the terrain of the state as a build up to his aspiration to become the next governor of the state, he was rest assured that he would be overwhemingly accepted in all the 13 local government areas of the state hence the need to consolidate on the established structure and fine tune his aspiration in earnest.