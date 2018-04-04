Kogi Gov in Plaster Cast After Injuring Foot

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s left foot is currently in a plaster cast after falling from a car and sustaining an injury, possibly a fracture, on the foot.

THISDAY gathered Tuesday that the incident occurred during the Easter holidays along the Old Market road in Lokoja when he was returning from a trip to Abuja.

According to an eyewitness account, the governor who was in a BMW car opened the door of the car when he got to the Old Market in Lokoja, the state capital, and in an attempt to stand up and spray money on people by the roadside, slipped and hurt his left foot.

One eyewitness disclosed that the car dragged the governor for some metres before he was rescued by his security aides and quickly moved to another vehicle.

The governor was later rushed to one of the private hospitals in Abuja for treatment. However, the incident prevented Bello from attending the burial of the late Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Buba Jibril, who until his death last week had represented the Lokoja/KotonKarfi federal constituency at the National Assembly.

Owing to the accident, it was the deputy governor, Chief Simon Achuba, who represented the governor at the burial.

Providing clarity on the accident, the governor’s media aide, Mr. Kingsly Fanwo, confirmed the incident, saying Tuesday that Bello injured his left foot while alighting from a vehicle.

“We wish to refute rumours that the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is either hospitalised or otherwise incapacitated. The governor missed his footing last Friday, March 30, 2018, while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot.

“He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him. We thank all the governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to enquire after his wellbeing.

“The governor is doing very well and is back at work as usual after the Easter holidays. Once again, the governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter season and beyond,” Fanwo said in the statement.