By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The senator representing Katsina North, Senator Bukar Mustapha, has died in Abuja after a brief illness.

The senator died on Wednesday.

Mustapha’s death is the third among serving lawmakers in less than three weeks.

Senator Ali Wakili had died on March 17, 2018, while the Deputy House Leader Buba Jibrin died on March 30, 2018.

Details later…