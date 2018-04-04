Kaduna Monarch Urges FG to Flush out Bandits from His Domain

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Emir of Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State, Mallam Jibril Zubairu Mai-Gwari II, has urged the federal government to intensify efforts at getting rid of the bandits terrorising his domain.

Birnin Gwari Local Government Area is on of the areas with high rate of violent crimes, ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Only recently, 11 soldiers were killed in the area by bandits.

The emir had at the weekend asked his subjects to defend themselves against bandits following the seeming failure of security agencies to curtail the situation.

Speaking yesterday in his palace, when the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau (rtd) and Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations, Habila Joshak, visited him, the emir lamented that his people were being killed on daily basis.

“Just day before yesterday (on Sunday), two people were killed and nine others, including a newly wedded bride were kidnapped,” he said.

According to the traditional ruler, “the bandits hibernate in Zamfara and come to attack in Birnin Gwari and hibernate in Birnin Gwari and go to Zamfara to carry out attacks.”

He expressed optimism that with the visit of the minister and the DIG, the security situation will improve.

The emir also called on the federal government to rehabilitate the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Jebba road, which has been in a deplorable state for a decades, adding that the bad state of the road is contributing to the activities of criminals in the area.

In his response, Danbazzau said that federal government was very concerned about the security situation in Kaduna State, particularly the Birnin Gwari axis.

He said his visit was with the DIG and the Kaduna state police commissioner was to assess the security situation in the area.

He said: “God willing, we are going to map out strategies to address the continous killing of innocent lives, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“I want to assure you that, the federal government remains committed to protecting lives and property of every Nigerian. We will not take banditry, we will deal with them accordingly.”