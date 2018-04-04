Bandits Kill Two Policemen in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Some unidentified gunmen on Tuesday invaded a Police Station at Gegu in Kogi State, killing two police officers on duty and injuring a suspect in police cell.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the bandits who were numbering five and heavily armed with AK 47 rifles, invaded the police station at about 2.15a.m. on motorcycle.

According to a source, immediately the bandits arrived at the station, they opened fire to scared people away and then moved straight into the station and opened fire on the two policemen on duty and also injured a suspect in the police cell.

It was further gathered that the gunmen made away with the police AK 47 rifle and ransacked the station for more guns and ammunition.

The source added that the operation lasted for 30 minutes as the bandits took their time to operate freely due to lack of counter power during the attack.

Motorists travelling during that hour made U-turn when some Good Samaritan alerted them about the operation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. William Ayah, confirmed the attack to THISDAY.

According to him, two police officers were killed by the armed men while a suspect was injured, adding that the police command has commenced investigation into the attack.

Meanwhile the corpses of the two police officers have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) while the injured suspected is also receiving treatment in the same hospital.