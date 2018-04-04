APC Group Protests Imposition of Candidate for Nasarawa LG Polls

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group in Nasarawa State, Concerned Citizens of Toto Local Government Area, on Tuesday protested the imposition of Prince Nuhu Dauda as the sole candidate for Toto Local Government Area in the forthcoming elections in the state.

The concerned group, who in their hundreds, stormed the state APC secretariat in Lafia with some placards which read: “We don’t want the imposition of candidate in Toto. We want free and fair primary election or anything short of that will lead to our decamping to a political party with democratic tenets.”

In a statement signed by districts leaders of the council areas who are Suleiman Appolo, Danlami Garkuwa, Bala Sheikh of Umaisha, Toto and Gadabuke districts respectively, among others and issued to journalists during the protest, stated that at no time have people of the area met on the issue of rotational arrangement between the three districts.

The statement read in parts: “In a bid to impose their unpopular candidate, Prince Nuhu Dauda, on the peace loving people of Toto Council Area, misinformed the governor of a rotational arrangement between the three districts.

“We want to set record straight by saying that at no time have people of the area met on the issue. The said stakeholders wants to disrupt the peace we have been enjoying since the coming of the governor.”

The statement concluded by appealing to Governor Tanko Al-Makura to allow democratic elections of their representatives at the local level to take place rather than imposition of candidates as being suggested by stakeholders.

Responding, the state APC Secretary, Aliyu Bello, assured the group of the party’s readiness to conduct a free and fair primary election for

the May 26, 2018 state council polls.